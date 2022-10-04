Beijing Will Know More About You Than You Do: Gettr CEO

Authored by Daniel Teng via The Epoch Times,

When people think of a “data breach,” their natural reaction is to worry about losing information like passwords. But founder of the social media app Gettr, Jason Miller, says much more is at risk.

“What it’s about is they’re going to know more about your mental makeup than you do, and that’s scary,” he told The Epoch Times on Oct. 1.

Apps backed by the Chinese state, like TikTok—which is targeting the prized Gen Z and Alpha cohorts—are not only collecting data from their users, but giving Beijing a complete understanding of the mental state of the users who will be our next generation of leaders, according to Miller.

The former Trump administration advisor was in Sydney for CPAC Australia - the Conservative Political Action Conference.

He said that China-based companies, and by default the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), now have access to all user information, including credit card details and passwords, from their apps like TikTok, and at the same time, will be conducting “psychographic analysis of an entire generation of people.”

“So, let’s say my oldest daughter is 13 and they start tracking her when she starts an account. A decade later, she’s going through college, they then have a decade of psychographic analysis data on someone they know,” he said.

He warned that this data will give the CCP insight into what younger generations in other countries think about issues like Taiwan or when “the next virus gets launched.”

“They will know what’s going to move public opinion in very short order,” he said.

“Fast forward another 10 or 20 years, and say my daughter runs for office. Imagine the manipulative ability for them to have the psychographic analyses of an entire generation of political leaders and voters, not just in the United States but around the world.

“They will know if you’re going to ‘like,’ swipe up, left, or right, and what content you will react to, before even you do,” he added. “And think how they’re going to use that to manipulate other governments, people in other countries—and they’re just getting started.”

Questions have long lingered over how China’s state-backed technology companies use the data they collect. Some of the most well-known tech brands in the world are based out of China, including TikTok (ByteDance), Huawei, HikVision, WeChat (Tencent), and the world’s largest drone maker DJI.

