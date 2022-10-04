The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Fed Economists: Inflation Eroding Most Americans’ Wage Gains

October 4, 2022

NEW YORK (Reuters)—Americans' wages are losing ground to inflation at a steep rate, a report on Tuesday from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said, a finding that offers some support for the central bank's super-charged campaign to lower price pressures. The post Fed Economists: Inflation Eroding Most Americans’ Wage Gains appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


