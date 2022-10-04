Following Musk Announcement, the Great Twitter Bot Purge Begins and It’s Far Worse Than Most Thought

Elon Musk renewed his bid to buy Twitter. The social media giant accepted his filing. It’s pretty much a done deal now.

As a result, the great Twitter bot purge has begun. Some conservative accounts noted they thought it was Twitter doing its thing of disconnecting people who actually want to follow each other. This does happen from time to time though at a very small scale.

Twitter seems to be doing a purge again — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) October 5, 2022

But that’s not what’s happening here.

Twitter has now removed 11,000 of my followers in the last hour. — Catturd (@catturd2) October 4, 2022

Twitter (or possibly someone else) is deleting bots.

Twitter deleting the evidence of their bot farms in real time is a bold strategy… — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 4, 2022

I’m sure gonna miss the 9,000+ bot accounts paid to instantly react to every tweet with some garbage comment about the INSHUREKSHUN — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) October 4, 2022

If you lose a bunch of bots, you shouldn't be worried about it. It very well may help your engagement with REAL followers. It's a healthy thing. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 4, 2022

Lost ~12K followers in last few hours. I assume Twitter is purging some of their legion of bots before final sale. Also mildly curious if the bot armies that obviously swarmed Elon yesterday had anything to do with him deciding to go through with purchase to stop them/their aims? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 5, 2022

A photo of one of the “followers” you just lost. Actually, 200 of them. pic.twitter.com/zDcWmwiB6p — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 5, 2022

As I noted, it’s probably Twitter but there’s a slight chance it’s someone else. Let’s start with the Twitter possibilities. The most likely scenario is that they’ve had ways to detect bot activity and can instantly delete bots at will. The reason they haven’t is because the vast majority of these bots are used by China, Iran, the World Economic Forum (or, to be more accurate, the Council for Inclusive Capitalism as the “action” arm of the Liberal World Order), or domestic radical leftist groups… pretty much anyone who hates conservatives, loves Democrats, or both.

A less likely scenario is that Twitter itself has a secret “IT” team that actually controls millions of bots. They use these to manipulate trends in favor of whatever top brass among the company as well as the Liberal World Order want them to promote. We saw these in action yesterday when Musk Tweeted his very reasonable peace plan. Initially it was received positively. Then, it suddenly started taking a downturn to favor Ukraine by a huge margin. It was impossible for it to have reflected real sentiment because of the inexplicable shift. It had to be bots.

But what if it’s not Twitter? What if an outside organization or government is fearful of getting busted once Musk takes the company private? The NSA comes to mind, as does the Chinese Communist Party. It wouldn’t take a huge team as long as they had the right technology to shift IPs and emulate various devices. If they were sophisticated enough to have AI-driven chat bots that could replicate the actions of an actual user, then there is literally no limit. A handful of people could operate millions of accounts.

Someone inside or outside of Twitter is purging the evidence of their bot farms that manipulate the platform and manufacture false public sentiment. Even before Elon Musk has purchased the company, a positive change has already happened.

