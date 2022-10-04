Planned Parenthood Hires Long-Range Snipers To Perform Abortions In Red States

October 4, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S. — Three months have passed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and Planned Parenthood has since struggled to reach its goals of lovingly killing unborn babies and harvesting their parts for money due to conservative states outlawing the practice. As a result, the organization has begun to hire long-range snipers to perform abortions in red states.



