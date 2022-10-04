Rare Chicago Concealed Carry License Holder Shoots Burglar in His Home and THAT’S the Story CBS News Picks to Cover

Corporate media is funny. They let their local affiliates in Chicago cover all of the gang violence and the dozens of people who are shot and often murdered every week in the city with illegally acquired firearms, but when one of the few legal gun owners shoots a burglar, suddenly CBS News itself wants to cover it.

The story itself is not special. A guy came home to find it being robbed so he shot the burglar. Nobody died. A good guy with a gun prevailed. So why is this the shooting the corporate site covered after ignoring all of the others? Here’s what they published. Does this sound like national news?

A man shot a burglar who was inside his Chinatown home Monday evening. The 32-year-old man was arriving at his residence in the 300 block of West 24th Place around 6:37 p.m. to a man burglarizing his home, according to Chicago police. The man, who is a valid concealed carry license holder, fired shots striking the 30-year-old male suspect in the stomach. The suspect was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. Detectives are investigating the incident. Police provided no further details.

That’s it. That’s the entirety of the story.

Do they have a minimum quota of firearm-related stories in major cities they have to cover? If so, do they intentionally pick out examples that do not expose how gun control is ineffective? Admittedly, I’m at a loss to explain why this story got covered by CBS News but the story of three-year-old Mateo Zastro who was shot and killed this weekend in Chicago never made it past the local affiliate.

There hasn’t been much discussion about 2nd Amendment rights since Mitch McConnell and his cronies passed the last federal gun control measure, but that doesn’t mean corporate media isn’t busy distorting the narrative ahead of the next piece of legislation.

How many "mass shootings" have taken place since Mitch McConnell and the Democrats passed their gun control legislation? Someone paranoid about conspiracies might think the rash of mass shootings were intended to drive the gun control narrative. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) October 4, 2022

