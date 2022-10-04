Trump Files an Emergency Request Asking SCOTUS to Intervene in the Mar-a-Lago Documents Case

October 4, 2022

After the Department of Justice scored some victories in their ongoing efforts to quash both Donald Trump’s legal team as well as the Special Master assigned to review documents illegally taken from the President, Trump’s team is fighting back. They filed an emergency request for the Supreme Court to intervene in lower court rulings that have helped keep the Deep State con going.

JUST IN – Trump filed an emergency request asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 4, 2022

Here’s the introduction for their filing:

The unprecedented circumstances presented by this case—an investigation of the Forty-Fifth President of the United States by the administration of his political rival and successor—compelled the District Court to acknowledge the significant need for enhanced vigilance and to order the appointment of a Special Master to ensure fairness, transparency, and maintenance of the public trust. That appointment order is simply not appealable on an interlocutory basis and was never before the Eleventh Circuit. Nonetheless, the Eleventh Circuit granted a stay of the Special Master Order, effectively compromising the integrity of the well-established policy against piecemeal appellate review and ignoring the District Court’s broad discretion without justification. This unwarranted stay should be vacated as it impairs substantially the ongoing, time-sensitive work of the Special Master. Moreover, any limit on the comprehensive and transparent review of materials seized in the extraordinary raid of a President’s home erodes public confidence in our system of justice.

If they can get the Supreme Court involved, it will set a precedent for the entire case and possibly even set the Trump team up for a lawsuit against the government. We’ll see. At this point, we can only hope the Supreme Court takes this as seriously as they should. The future of this nation is at stake whether Donald Trump runs in 2024 or not.

