The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Trump Impersonator Shawn Farash Hits “Puerto Rico Joe”

October 4, 2022   |   Tags:

This guy is amazing. Close your eyes and just listen. He really does sound like the President.

The post Trump Impersonator Shawn Farash Hits “Puerto Rico Joe” appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x