Trump Impersonator Shawn Farash Hits “Puerto Rico Joe”
October 4, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
This guy is amazing. Close your eyes and just listen. He really does sound like the President.
TRUMP REACTS TO "PUERTO RICAN" SLEEPY JOE!!!!#Trump #MAGA #CaptainDeplorable #STAYLOUD #LOUDMAJORITY pic.twitter.com/AYHpCtOUqu
— Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) October 5, 2022
The post Trump Impersonator Shawn Farash Hits “Puerto Rico Joe” appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments