Trump Wants Supreme Court To Weigh In On Mar-A-Largo Fight With DOJ

October 4, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On Tuesday, former president Donald Trump urged the Supreme Court to get involved in the legal dispute over secret materials that had been taken from his Mar-a-Lago home. Approximately 100 papers with secret markings were discovered at Mar-a-Lago, and Mr. Trump’s legal team requested that Justice Clarence Thomas give an emergency order to reinstate the so-called special master’s ability to evaluate them in a 296-page brief. Supreme Court emergency requests from outside of Florida are sent to Justice Thomas. Whether he will take action on his own or submit the petition to the whole court is not yet apparent. If



Read More...