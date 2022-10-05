Amid Media’s Herschel Walker Meltdown, Don’t Forget How Radically Pro-Abortion Raphael Warnock Is

October 5, 2022 | Tags: Abortion, FEDERALIST, Senate

The virtue-signaling corporate media are working overtime to convince Georgians that they shouldn’t vote for a Republican candidate like Herschel Walker who may have a checkered past with abortion. What the corrupt press isn’t telling you is that by skipping the voting line for Walker, thousands of Georgians would open the door for incumbent Democrat […]



