The Stock Market Made Nancy Pelosi Rich. Now, She Wants To Ban Her Colleagues From Trading.

October 5, 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) has seen her net worth increase by $140 million since the 2008 financial crisis thanks in no small part to her husband’s fortuitous trades in companies she has worked to subsidize. Now, she's trying to pull up the ladder behind her: In what may be her final months as a member of Congress, she’s backing a proposal that would prohibit her colleagues from buying or selling individual stocks. The post The Stock Market Made Nancy Pelosi Rich. Now, She Wants To Ban Her Colleagues From Trading. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



