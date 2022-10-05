The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Vicente Gonzalez Has Funneled Tens of Thousands of Dollars in Campaign Cash to His Own Company, Records Show

October 5, 2022

Texas Democratic congressman Vicente Gonzalez has funneled tens of thousands of dollars in campaign cash to a company he owns and directs, a move that elicited condemnation from liberal media outlets and ethics experts when employed by former president Donald Trump. The post Vicente Gonzalez Has Funneled Tens of Thousands of Dollars in Campaign Cash to His Own Company, Records Show appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


