WH in Panic Mode As Gas Prices Soar

October 5, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

This was the last thing Biden wanted to happen. Many experts accuse Joe of using our strategic reserves to artificially bring gas prices down in order to score political points at the ballot box. As we all know by now, Dems are in a lot of trouble; as polls show Republicans are surging at the perfect time. You’ll remember, not too long ago, Joe Biden was taking victory lap after victory lap because gas prices came down a bit… they were still too high, by the way, and many say it was his fault. But now that they’re back up,



Read More...