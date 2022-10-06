Biden Admin To Provide $240 Million in Aid to Migrants in Latin Countries

October 6, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

LIMA (Reuters)—The United States was providing $240 million in new humanitarian assistance to help meet the needs of refugees and migrants across the Western Hemisphere, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. The post Biden Admin To Provide $240 Million in Aid to Migrants in Latin Countries appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...