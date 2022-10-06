Feds Have Enough Evidence To Slap Hunter Biden With Tax, Gun Charges: WaPo

Federal investigators looking into Hunter Biden's dealings have enough evidence to charge him with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase, the Washington Post reports.

The investigation into Hunter Biden began in 2018, and became a central focus for then-president Donald Trump during his unsuccessful 2020 reelection effort. Initially, the investigation centered around Hunter Biden’s finances related to overseas business ties and consulting work. Over time, investigators with multiple agencies focused closely on whether he did not report all of his income, and whether he lied on gun purchase paperwork in 2018, according to the people familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing case. -WaPo

Of course - this reeks of a containment strategy to avoid implicating the sitting President, as the feds apparently haven't been looking into ill-gotten gains from a massive international influence-peddling operation while his dad was VP, for which there is ample evidence.

2 years ago, before the last presidential election, we interviewed a former business partner of the Biden family called Tony Bobulinski. His story of influence peddling and corruption went ignored. Bobulinski's learned quite a bit more recently. Here's part of what he had to say. pic.twitter.com/mCaEYLbGgw — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 5, 2022

Hunter's lawyer, Chris Clark, accused investigators of leaking information.

"It is a federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a Grand Jury investigation such as this one," he said in a written statement. "Any agent you cite as a source in your article apparently has committed such a felony. We expect the Department of Justice will diligently investigate and prosecute such bad actors. As is proper and legally required, we believe the prosecutors in this case are diligently and thoroughly weighing not just evidence provided by agents, but also all the other witnesses in this case, including witnesses for the defense. That is the job of the prosecutors. They should not be pressured, rushed, or criticized for doing their job."

In any event, it seems like Hunter may face 'justice' over a sliver of his actual questionable dealings.