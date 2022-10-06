Kanye Obliterates EVERYONE (Including Jared and Josh Kushner) During Tucker Carlson Interview

October 6, 2022

Ye West, formerly known as Kanye West, talked to Tucker Carlson on Fox News Thursday. It was incredible and nobody was spared. At one point he lambasted Jared and Josh Kushner for not caring about anything but money, that Jared did the Israel peace deal for profit and he didn’t serve Trump well.

Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West criticized Planned Parenthood, “demonic” media outlets and Jared Kushner during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson Thursday. “I don’t care about people’s response as much as I care about the fact that there is [sic] more black babies being aborted than born in New York City at this point,” West told Tucker Carlson. “50% of black death in America is abortion. I don’t care about people’s response, I perform for an audience of one and that is God.” The interview was the first since West and conservative commentator Candace Owens wore “White Lives Matter” shirts at Paris Fashion Week Monday. West went on to claim that social media promotes unhealthy lifestyles, citing people’s attacks on Lizzo for losing weight.

“How, when did you start to feel this way?” Tucker asked. “When did you start to realize this?” “I really felt like… I think I started to really feel this need to express myself on another level when Trump was running for office and I liked him,’ Kanye said. “Yes,” Tucker replied. “And every single person in Hollywood, from my ex-wife to my mother-in-law, to my manager at that time, to, you know, my so-called friends ‘slash’ handlers around me told me, like, ‘if I said that I like Trump, that my career would be over, that my life would be over’,” Kanye went on. “They said stuff like, ‘People get killed for wearing a hat like that. They threaten my life. They put my life,’ they basically said that ‘I would be killed for wearing a hat.’ I had a someone call me last night and said, ‘anybody wearing a White Lives Matter shirt is gonna be greenlit, and that means that they’re gonna beat them up if they wear it. And I’m like, you know, okay, greenlight me then.”

Rapper Kanye West took a flamethrower to the legacy media Thursday and gave props to Daily Wire host Candace Owens while defending his right to voice an opinion that often bucks leftism. The billionaire joined Fox News host Tucker Carlson in a wide-ranging interview and discussed how he is constantly targeted by the legacy media, doubling down on his decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt along with Owens. “The answer to why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on a shirt is because they do. It’s the obvious thing,” West said.

Rap icon and billionaire fashion mogul Kanye West scolded the establishment media during his explosive interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, charging it pushes a Godless agenda. West calling out the media came after he defended his recent decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his Paris. “I do certain things from a feeling. I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It’s using a gut instinct, a connection with God, and just brilliance,” he said of the shirt. “If you ask Tonya Harding how she did the [Triple Axel], she was in so much practice that when it was time for her to skate in a competitive format, it just happened. It happened outside of practice. It happened in the real format. That’s what’s happening.” Kanye West then evoked God and his own battle with the media, accusing them of a “Godless agenda.” “God is like preparing us for the real battles. We are in a battle with the media,” he said. “The majority of the media has a Godless agenda and jokes are not working. They don’t work because the media has watched travesties happen, specifically to me, and just act like it wasn’t happening.”

Kanye West went on Tucker Carlson on Thursday and he let loose, making it clear that he’d been red-pilled on multiple issues. He also looked more at peace than I think I’ve ever seen him. He was saying what he wanted to and he didn’t care what the left had to say against him, after they melted down over him wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt with Candace Owens. West started off talking about how he was pro-life and how abortion took so many black lives.

