Remember Brittney Griner? She Could Be Heading to a Russian Hard Labor Camp Next Month

I guess Joe Biden has given up on getting WNBA player Brittney Griner out of a Russian prison? He says he’s still “working hard.” In all honesty, why should he get her out? She broke the law, and now she’s paying the price. I am not sure what’s so “unjust” about all of this. That’s what the Dems keep calling it — an “injustice.” Breaking the laws in another country is a big deal. Brittney had been traveling to Russia long enough now to know what their laws were. And it was her responsibility to know what the rules were.


