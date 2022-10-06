“Scrubs” & “Californication” TV Producer Eric Weinberg Charged With Multiple Counts Of Rape & Sexual Battery

Veteran television producer Eric Weinberg has been arrested and charged with eighteen counts of rape, sexual battery and false imprisonment by violence. The Guardian reports: The 61-year-old was initially arrested at his Los Angeles home in July and released on $3.2m bond. On Tuesday, he was arrested again and later released on $5m bond. “The defendant relied …



