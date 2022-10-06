The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Tourist Goes on Rampage, Starts Destroying Busts in Vatican After He’s Denied Visit with Pope

October 6, 2022   |   Tags:

An American tourist made his country look bad in a Wednesday rampage in a Vatican museum. The unidentified man allegedly smashed two different statues in the Chiaramonti hall of the […] The post Tourist Goes on Rampage, Starts Destroying Busts in Vatican After He's Denied Visit with Pope appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x