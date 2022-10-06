Volodymyr Zelensky URGES Preemptive Attacks” Against Russian Targets

October 6, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In order to stop Russia from using nuclear weapons on Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged NATO to launch “preemptive attacks” against Russian targets. During a Thursday discussion with the Australian think tank the Lowy Institute, the president stated that military strikes “are essential so that know what awaits them if they use nuclear weapons.” Instead of replying, “Oh, you’ve done that, then get this,” wait for Russia to launch nuclear attacks. His remarks coincide with growing worries that Russian President Vladimir Putin would deploy a tactical nuclear bomb in light of unexpected and counterproductive military developments. Unbelievable.



