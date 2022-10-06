What Are Democrats Worried About Poll Watchers Trying To Hide?
October 6, 2022 | Tags: Democrats, Elections, FEDERALIST, Media Bias, The LeftThe 2020 presidential election was unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Whether it was mass (and unsupervised) mail-in balloting, long delays in counting, mismatched ballot curing, or hundreds of millions of dollars of private funding poured into Democrat strongholds in swing states, it was a complete takeover of America’s elections apparatus by the left, and many […]
