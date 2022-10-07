The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
Anthony Fauci keeps money flowing to Wuhan
October 7, 2022
AMERICAN THINKER
Fauci represents white-coat supremacy, rule over the people by unelected medical bureaucrats.
