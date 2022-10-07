Biden’s Day One Actions Haunt Him Still

October 7, 2022

President Joe Biden was outraged on October 5 when the oil-and-gas cartel OPEC+ announced that it would cut production by two million barrels of oil per day. He had reason to be angry. The dis was personal. And the move has global implications. OPEC+ includes Russia, and rising oil prices will help Vladimir Putin, undermine Europe’s ability to keep the lights on, and reduce food supply in the Global South. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council director Brian Deese released a joint statement slamming the decision as "shortsighted" and harmful for "lower- and middle-income countries that are already reeling from elevated energy prices." The post Biden’s Day One Actions Haunt Him Still appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



