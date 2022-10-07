The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Delaware Supreme Court: No-Excuse Mail-In Voting, Same-Day Registration Are Unconstitutional

October 7, 2022   |   Tags: ,
ballot dropbox for mail-in ballotsIn another huge win for election integrity this week, the Delaware Supreme Court ruled Friday that mail-in voting and same-day voter registration violate the state’s constitution. In July 2022, Delaware’s General Assembly passed a law establishing no-excuse mail-in voting and same-day voter registration. The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) filed a lawsuit against the law […]


Tags: ,
