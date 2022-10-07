The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Democrat Mark Kelly Claims He’s Been “Focused on the Border Since Day 1,” at Which Point Blake Masters Destroys Him

October 7, 2022   |   Tags:

This is a mic drop moment.

Senator Mark Kelly claimed during Thursday night’s debate for the U.S. Senate race in Arizona that he has been working on border security since day 1.

“To no great effect because we have a wide open southern border so if that’s the best you can do, I respectfully request you resign and let’s get someone in the seat who will actually secure our border,” Masters said.

Boom.

