Democrat Mark Kelly Claims He’s Been “Focused on the Border Since Day 1,” at Which Point Blake Masters Destroys Him

October 7, 2022

This is a mic drop moment.

Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly: "I've been focused on the border since day one."@bgmasters: "We have a wide open southern border, so if that's the best you can do, I respectfully request you resign." pic.twitter.com/lKxpaL9ZGY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 7, 2022

Senator Mark Kelly claimed during Thursday night’s debate for the U.S. Senate race in Arizona that he has been working on border security since day 1.

“To no great effect because we have a wide open southern border so if that’s the best you can do, I respectfully request you resign and let’s get someone in the seat who will actually secure our border,” Masters said.

Boom.

