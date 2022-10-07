Incitement: Johnson Blames Deadly Kenosha Riots On Barnes’s Anti-Police Rhetoric

October 7, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Sen. Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes sparred over crime issues during a debate on Friday night, with Johnson saying Barnes’s anti-police rhetoric “incited” the deadly riots against law enforcement in Kenosha in 2020. The post Incitement: Johnson Blames Deadly Kenosha Riots On Barnes’s Anti-Police Rhetoric appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



