Incitement: Johnson Blames Deadly Kenosha Riots On Barnes’s Anti-Police Rhetoric

Sen. Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes sparred over crime issues during a debate on Friday night, with Johnson saying Barnes’s anti-police rhetoric “incited” the deadly riots against law enforcement in Kenosha in 2020. The post Incitement: Johnson Blames Deadly Kenosha Riots On Barnes’s Anti-Police Rhetoric appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


