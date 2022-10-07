Rep. Susan Wild Defended a Children’s Psych Hospital in Sodomy Case. Now She Wants To Grant $1 Million for the Organization.

October 7, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As a corporate attorney, Rep. Susan Wild (D., Pa.) represented a children's psychiatric hospital after one of its counselors sodomized a teenage patient, arguing that the attack was a "medical incident" that should be covered by insurance. Earlier this year, Wild sought $1 million in congressional funding for the organization, which has had numerous other sexual assaults, homicides, and suicides at its facilities over the years. The post Rep. Susan Wild Defended a Children’s Psych Hospital in Sodomy Case. Now She Wants To Grant $1 Million for the Organization. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



