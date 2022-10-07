The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

“Shoot Him So He Looks Like Grated Cheese”: Florida Sheriff Offers Anti-Looter Advice

Outspoken Polk County, Florida Sheriff Grady Judd recommends that residents who encounter a looter in their home in the wake of Hurricane Ian should "shoot him so he looks like grated cheese."

Watch:

 Judd last made headlines in June, when he responded to the Uvalde shooting by saying that active shooters should be taken out between zero and five minutes.

"Once an active shooter, always an active shooter. Push in, save lives, neutralize the threat. We train for that; we expect that. I want them to shoot them, shoot them so much that you can read the local newspaper through them. Neutralize the threat," he said.

