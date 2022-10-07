[VIDEO] Joe Biden Just Turned Into a “Homer Simpson” Meme Right In Front of The Media

October 7, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Are you familiar with the Homer Simpson “Walking Backwards Into The Bushes” meme? It’s the one many people post when someone does something they’re ashamed of, or when they can’t answer a question, so they just “symbolically” disappear into the bushes. It’s funny and very popular. Well, I am here to tell you that Joe Biden literally has become that very meme and it happened right in front of the press. Honestly, the only thing that was mission was the gigantic bush for Joe to slowly and awkwardly back into. Here’s the meme I am talking about: You see this



Read More...