Disturbing Research Links COVID “Vaccine” to Parkinson’s

October 8, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

And still the diabolical Democrats are mandating the controversial, failed shot. Fully vaccinated: ‘She was fine, and then her heart stopped’: Illinois Rep. Sean Casten reveals healthy daughter, 17, died from rare cardiac arrhythmia in her sleep in June – family has been left ‘grasping at the wrong end of a random chance’ 20-Year-Old Nursing Student …



Read More...