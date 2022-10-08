If You Don’t Want To Be Dependent on Saudi Arabia, Drill for Oil
October 8, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYGreen virtue signaling is no substitute for an energy industry. The Europeans decided to embrace green energy at the cost of outsourcing their actual energy needs to Russia and Ukraine. After a war of over 200 days, tens of thousands dead, skyrocketing energy prices, they are slowly realizing that green virtue signaling is no substitute …
