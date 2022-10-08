Larry Elder Says He’s Considering Running for White House In 2024; Even If Donald Trump Runs

October 8, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Larry Elder, a conservative author and radio personality, says he’s thinking about running for president in 2024. Although he hasn’t formally declared himself, he claims that other Iowans urged him to run for office when he visited the state fair in August. Elder said he would still consider running even if former President Donald Trump entered the race in 2024, in contrast to several possible Republican presidential contenders who want to wait until Trump declares whether or not he would run. Former California gubernatorial candidate Elder claimed in an interview with Iowa’s Des Moines Register that if he decides to



Read More...