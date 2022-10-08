Little-Known FACT: Nord Stream REPAIRS Were Happening Back in JULY, Well BEFORE The Explosions…

October 8, 2022

It’s very difficult for me to write without injecting my opinions, so I will try to keep those to a minimum today. How many people realize that the Nord Stream pipeline was already damaged and desperate maintenance was already being done BEFORE the explosions? Canada sent help back in July, about a month and a …



