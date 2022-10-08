Matt Walsh: “I Wouldn’t Apologize to You Soulless Parasites if I Had a Gun to My Head”
October 8, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
The LBTQIA+ supremacy crowd wants Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh to apologize.
He won’t.
Bravo & Amen, @MattWalshBlog!
"Nobody is truly cancelled unless they consent to it."pic.twitter.com/nF41C0b4yS
— Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) October 7, 2022
