Midterms 2022: Dems Organize 400 Locations in 50 States To Protest Support For Abortion

October 8, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

This weekend, liberal organizations are organizing enormous protests in support of abortion rights in more than 400 locations across all 50 states in an effort to energize their supporters for the upcoming midterm elections. The Women’s March and its partner organizations, including the American Federation of Teachers and Ultraviolet, among others, anticipate that the Women’s Wave campaign will draw hundreds of thousands of attendees. According to Rachel Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March, women and activists are motivated to support politicians in November who would oppose legislation that would restrict access to abortions. In a statement, Ms. Carmona stated,



Read More...