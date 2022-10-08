Musk Seemingly Pokes Fun At Truth Social; Claims ‘Echo Chamber’ Should Be Given Another Name

October 8, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Even though Elon Musk is still in the process of buying Twitter, he is already attacking other social media platforms, notably Truth Social, where former President Donald Trump is stuck after being banned from Twitter and other platforms. Musk called Truth Social a “echo chamber” when discussing his purchase of Twitter in an interview with the Financial Times published on Friday. According to Musk, Truth Social is simply a right-wing echo chamber. “Trumpet might be a better name” Musk began to criticize Truth Social as he insisted that he was not purchasing Twitter for any financial gain. “I don’t use Twitter



Read More...