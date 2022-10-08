People Claim Hillary’s Bizarre “Ukraine” Dress Looks Like an Illuminati Cult Robe…. You be the Judge

October 8, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Hillary Clinton should have stuck to her pants suits. I think she’s gotten too chunky for them, though, and that’s why we always see her in this makeshift moo-moo’s now. Let’s face it, Hillary isn’t the lean, mean, pants-wearing machine she used to be. I saw this recent pic of her in a tent-shaped sundress, and an Abe Lincoln stove-pipe summer hat and thought, “She’s looking like a crazy lady who feeds birds in the park.” Amirite? The years have not been kind to Hillary, and her fashion is getting stranger by the day. But nothing is as bizarre as



Read More...