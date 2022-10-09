22-Year-Old College Baseball Star Dies Suddenly

October 9, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I feel like I bring these sad stories to you a lot. And I know it’s hard to read these, but it’s important that we keep the public informed, because I don’t proclaim to know what’s going on here, but I can tell you, that it’s not normal for all these young healthy people to be dying of heart attacks, strokes, and whatnot. But that’s what we keep seeing. I just did a story yesterday, about a Dem congressman’s daughter, 17 years old, who went to sleep and never woke up. Her heart stopped. What the hell is going on?



