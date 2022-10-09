A List Of Those Who "F**ked With Biden"

Authored by Rajan Laad via American Thinker,

My late uncle once told me that there are four kinds of people in the world.

The gifted who are aware of their gifts, the gifted who are unaware of their gifts, the imbeciles who know of their imbecility, and finally the imbeciles who are unaware of their imbecility.

“Beware of the fourth kind, always,” he warned me as he concluded.

Joe Biden is a perfect illustration of this fourth kind.

Not only is Biden a dolt who is unaware of his obvious shortcomings, he is also delusional enough to attribute his achievements, which are a consequence of his good fortune, to his nonexistent talent.

Many of his gaffes, prior to his impaired cognitive abilities, were a product of this erroneous overestimation of his abilities, coupled with his arrogance.

In his mind, all he had to do was show up and say whatever occurred to him at that moment, no preparations were required.

This mindset causes his trademark crude swagger and revolting smugness.

On some occasions, he paid premature tributes to the living.

On other occasions, he boasted about getting a Ukrainian prosecutor, who would have exposed his son Hunter's shady dealing in Ukraine and Biden’s abuse of power and corruption, fired. He knew the establishment was on his side and he had nothing to fear.

Recently, during a visit to Florida to assess the damage done by Hurricane Ian, Biden bragged to Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy that “no one f--ks with Biden.”

If Trump had made similar claims while visiting a hurricane-ravaged state, the media would have called him every pejorative epithet known to mankind and House Democrats would have conducted another impeachment.

But since it is Biden, they ignore it and euphemize the profanity with the claim “Oh that’s just Joe, he means well.”

Time to fact-check Biden’s claim and look at those not only who dared to f---k with Biden but also lived to tell the story

Barack Obama

It happened during his April 2022 visit to the White House.

Obama knows Biden’s cognitive abilities are impaired. Anyone with the slightest sensitivity would have taken Biden along and ensured that Biden was included in all the fun.

But no, the narcissistic Obama joked at Biden’s expense during his remarks:

Former President @BarackObama: "Thank you. Vice President Biden. Vice President - that was a joke." pic.twitter.com/dm0sBnM7P2 — CSPAN (@cspan) April 5, 2022

Following the speech, Biden was left all alone on stage, looking on listlessly:

Obama came to the White House today, immediately got mobbed, and no one wanted to talk to Biden. pic.twitter.com/69B2H92XVV — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 5, 2022

After managing to descend from the stage, Biden attempted to include himself in a conversation that Obama was engaged in with others, but was ignored.

Does Biden now regret inviting Obama to the White House?pic.twitter.com/E0FvZxAgvq — Ben Owen 🇺🇸 (@hrkbenowen) April 5, 2022

Back in 2020, when Biden was running for president from his basement, Obama apparently told aides: "'Don't underestimate Joe's ability to f-things up."

What happened to Obama after humiliating Biden privately and in public?

He still remains the de facto leader of the Democrats.

Kamala Harris

Among the others who ignored Biden during Obama’s April visit to the White House was Kamala Harris.

But that wasn’t the worst blow Kamala delivered to Biden.

During her failed presidential campaign Harris brutally attacked Biden calling him out for his racism:

What happened to Harris after that vicious attack on Biden?

She was made Biden’s vice president, the second most powerful individual in the U.S., and next in line to the presidency.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The self-centered champagne socialist and ‘squad’ leader AOC refused to endorse the idea of Biden seeking re-election in 2024.

What happened to AOC after snubbing Biden?

She is on track to be reelected during the midterms and she still continues to attract the attention she craves for.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Back in July, Biden met the crown prince of Saudi Arabia and shared a cordial fist bump with the leader of a nation he once pledged to make a "pariah" owing to its human rights record.

After waging war on energy in the U.S. by shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline and restricting drilling on U.S. soil, Biden visited Saudi Arabia to plead with Prince Salman to increase the production of oil to combat the resulting energy crisis.

Biden’s implorings fell on deaf ears

The kingdom and its OPEC+ allies announced a massive cut to oil production.

What’s happened to OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia after.they rejected Biden's plea?

They continue to be powerful and dictate the price of petroleum and diesel fuel all over the world.

The Taliban

On July 08, 2021, following his hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, Biden effectively declared 'mission accomplished' by saying the following:

"The Taliban is not the North Vietnamese army. They're not remotely comparable in terms of capability. There's going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy in the—of the United States from Afghanistan."

On 26 August 2021, ISIS carried out a suicide bombing at Kabul Airport that killed 183 people including Afghans and United military personnel.

Biden pledged to ‘not forgive the attack’ and ordered an airstrike that killed an Afghan aid worker and seven children instead of the perpetrators

What happened to the Taliban after humiliating Biden?

They continue to be in power in Afghanistan and continue to provide a safe haven to terror groups such as al-Qaida and ISIS.

Kim Jong-un

Back in 2019, North Korea called Biden a “rabid dog” that “must be beaten to death with a stick.”

President Trump met with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un on two occasions, resulting in no major missiles fired in that region.

Back in May during his trip to South Korea, Biden pledged to do whatever it takes to confront North Korea. Following Biden’s departure, North Korea fired three ballistic missiles.

What happened to North Korea after personally and symbolically attacking Biden?

Early in September, North Korea declared itself to be a nuclear weapons state.

North Korea recently fired 2 ballistic missiles at Japan and followed that with many other missiles after Kamala Harris visited South Korea.

Vladimir Putin

The Democrats concocted their preposterous conspiracy theory that President Trump had colluded with Putin to rig the 2016 elections. They claimed Trump was soft on Russia.

But the truth is, Putin didn’t conduct any military operations when Trump was in power. He felt that Trump was too unpredictable.

However, following Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, things were different: Putin was emboldened to engage in a military intervention in Ukraine.

Biden has responded by dispatching billions worth of aid and advanced arms to Ukraine.

What happened to Putin after taking on Biden?

Putin continues to be the President of Russia, the Russian currency continues to rise and the war continues to ravage the region.

The New York Times

Back in July, the Democrat mouthpiece, the New York Times carried a piece that made the case that Biden, at 79, is "testing the boundaries of age and the presidency." The piece had comments from 50 Democrat officials who urged Biden not to run again in 2024.

What happened to the NYT after attacking Biden?

They continue to be the foremost outfit that the Democrats go to in order to spread their message.

Verdict to Biden’s boastful claim:

Four Pinocchios

Biden’s boast is a blatant falsehood to being gravely insensitive.