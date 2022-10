Armageddon Requires Strong Leadership

October 9, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Misspeaking is a tremendous problem for this President. I am not talking about the situations where Joe Biden has been picked up by a “hot” mike and dropped four-letter expletives like he was in a locker room. I am referring to the President describing the nuclear situation we are facing with Russia and Ukraine as […]



Read More...