Death Up to Due Date: Baby-Murder Advocate Katie Hobbs Would Refuse ANY Limit on Abortions if Elected Governor of Arizona

October 9, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs pretends to be a moderate. She’s a radical, especially when it comes to murdering preborn babies. Even most pro-abortion Democrats want some sort of restrictions on when a baby is allowed to be murdered, but Hobbs refused to acknowledge any limits at all in her administration should she become Governor of Arizona.

Watch:

Democrat @KatieHobbs just endorsed “due date” abortion on national TV. Hobbs’ extreme position is abortion on demand up to the moment of birth. #AZGOV pic.twitter.com/C0fAHQ4Coz — Ben Petersen (@bennpetersen) October 9, 2022

Even if we set aside the evasive, well-practiced answer of a long-time politician, we cannot ignore the implication. A Katie Hobbs administration would allow abortions up to the day the baby is supposed to be born.

