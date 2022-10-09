The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Death Up to Due Date: Baby-Murder Advocate Katie Hobbs Would Refuse ANY Limit on Abortions if Elected Governor of Arizona

October 9, 2022   |   Tags:

Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs pretends to be a moderate. She’s a radical, especially when it comes to murdering preborn babies. Even most pro-abortion Democrats want some sort of restrictions on when a baby is allowed to be murdered, but Hobbs refused to acknowledge any limits at all in her administration should she become Governor of Arizona.

Watch:

Even if we set aside the evasive, well-practiced answer of a long-time politician, we cannot ignore the implication. A Katie Hobbs administration would allow abortions up to the day the baby is supposed to be born.

The post Death Up to Due Date: Baby-Murder Advocate Katie Hobbs Would Refuse ANY Limit on Abortions if Elected Governor of Arizona appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x