Did PayPal Try To Slip One In And Hope That Nobody Noticed?

October 9, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

When it comes to forcing their extreme morals and agenda on the people, liberals, Democrats, and other left-wingers will attempt anything. To get what they want, they will resort to name-calling, slander, and instilling terror. Oppressive totalitarianism and the pursuit of punishment for those who resist and don’t cooperate are also among their strategies. As the most recent example, PayPal has begun fining users $2,500 for spreading “misinformation.” On November 3, it was scheduled to become official. It was revealed by the Washington Examiner on Monday that the financial technology firm had secretly modified its “Acceptable Use Policy” over the



Read More...