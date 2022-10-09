The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Iranian State TV Suddenly Interrupted, Displays Ominous Message for World to See

Anti-Iranian government protesters hacked the government’s state broadcaster on Saturday. The hackers, a group known as Edalate Ali, posted an ominous message directed at Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, […] The post Iranian State TV Suddenly Interrupted, Displays Ominous Message for World to See appeared first on The Western Journal.


