Kanye West Suspended From Instagram AND Twitter After Anti-Semitic Posts

October 9, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

After posting a frightening threat against Jews on Sunday, Kanye West’s Twitter account was restricted. A Twitter spokeswoman has announced that “the account in issue has been locked due to a breach of Twitter’s policy.” Just before the stroke of midnight on Saturday, West published the disputed tweet. “I’m a little tired tonight, but when I wake up, I’m going to kill three Jews.” The ironic part is that I can’t possibly be anti-Semitic given that Jews are black people. Additionally, you guys have played with me and attempted to blacklist everyone who disagrees with your agenda,” he stated. Look



