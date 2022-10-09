New Emerson Survey Has Good News For Donald Trump, Bad News For Joe Biden

October 9, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

An Emerson survey found that people in Iowa preferred former President Donald Trump over former President Joe Biden by 8 points in a possible presidential election contest in 2024. According to the study, 47% of people would choose Trump in 2024 as opposed to 39% who would back Biden. The poll also reveals that 38% of respondents would still back Trump in 2024 regardless of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago. However, 28% indicated they are less inclined to support the former president as a result of the raid, while 34% said they are more likely to. In Iowa, 56% of



