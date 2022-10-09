“Prosecutor President” Chlamydia Harris, Who Sent Thousands to Jail for Weed, Is Singing a Very Different Cringeworthy Tune Today

October 9, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Kamala Harris was all about jailing people for marijuana. Then, she ran for president and was sort of against it while sort of being for it. Who can forget when Tulsi Gabbard dismantled her during a debate, a moment many attribute to Harris’s campaign demise.

Gabbard slams Harris's record as a prosecutor: "She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana." #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/L9mPxylRXp — IJR (@TheIJR) August 1, 2019

“There are too many examples to cite, but she put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana,” Gabbard said.

“She blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so,” Gabbard added. “She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California, and she fought to keep the cash bail system in place. That impacts poor people in the worst kind of way.”

Now, Harris is all about keeping weed smokers out of jail.

VP HARRIS: "Nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed." pic.twitter.com/yHDGeUyQ9e — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 9, 2022

Kamala Harris is the most cringe-worthy VP since Dan Quayle. She may actually be worse.

The post “Prosecutor President” Chlamydia Harris, Who Sent Thousands to Jail for Weed, Is Singing a Very Different Cringeworthy Tune Today appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...