United We Fall

October 9, 2022

We’ve all heard the slogan, “United we stand, divided we fall” hundreds of times. It is portrayed as wisdom, but if fact it’s generally false. If you require a mass of bodies to charge another mass of bodies on a battlefield, unity matters. But when you want honesty, intelligence, compassion, innovation and evolution, unity is … Continue reading "United We Fall"

The post United We Fall appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.


