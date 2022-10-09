United We Fall

October 9, 2022 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

We’ve all heard the slogan, “United we stand, divided we fall” hundreds of times. It is portrayed as wisdom, but if fact it’s generally false. If you require a mass of bodies to charge another mass of bodies on a battlefield, unity matters. But when you want honesty, intelligence, compassion, innovation and evolution, unity is … Continue reading "United We Fall"

The post United We Fall appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.



Read More...