Video: Iran State TV Hacked to Show Scathing Anti-Ayatollah Message

October 9, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Protests continue in Iran as citizens enter their fourth week fighting for freedoms in the totalitarian Muslim nation. Dozens have died following the initial protest centered around the murder in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died Sept. 16. She was reportedly arrested for not wearing a hijab properly. The demonstrations have turned into a movement, with many calling for an end to the Iranian regime.

Since then, the deaths of other activists, including the recently reported death of 16-year-old Nika Shakarami, have only escalated the conflict. Now, the state-run news outlets has been hacked and briefly displayed a message against the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. According to Israel National News:

‘Iran International’ reported that the Edalat-e Ali “hacktivist” group hacked the Iranian state TV’s live news broadcast. The TV broadcast displayed a photo of Khamenei with the sentence, “The blood of our youth is on your hands,” along with photos of Mahsa Amini and three other girls killed in the recent “hijab” protests in Iran. The photo called on the Iranian people to join the protests and become part of the uprising protesting Amini’s murder. Amini, 22, died on September 16, three days after falling into a coma following her arrest in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code for women. According to Reuters, it is estimated that 150 people have been killed since the start of the protests three weeks ago. On Friday, in a report published on state television and quoted by AFP, Iran’s Forensic Organization said that, “Mahsa Amini’s death was not caused by blows to the head and vital organs and limbs of the body.”

Watch, and take note of the brief reaction from the news anchor afterwards. He looks like he believes he’s going to be taken out by the IRGC at any moment:

The people of Iran are fighting for their freedoms and their lives. Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris regime has barely made a mention of the massive oppression, opting instead to go after pro-life activists in America.

