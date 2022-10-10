The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Fetterman Opposed ‘Tough on Crime’ Policies in Bid for Anti-Cop Group’s Endorsement

While courting an anti-police group’s endorsement in 2018, Senate hopeful John Fetterman said he opposed "tough on crime" policies and was "very excited" for the reforms proposed by a Philadelphia district attorney now facing impeachment over a massive spike in violent crime in the city. The post Fetterman Opposed ‘Tough on Crime’ Policies in Bid for Anti-Cop Group’s Endorsement appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


