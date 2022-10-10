Powerful LA Democrat Steps Down After Recording Shows She Went on Racist Rant

October 10, 2022

Los Angeles Democrat Nury Martinez on Monday stepped down as city council president after a recording revealed that she went on a racist rant against black people, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported. Martinez will keep her seat on the city council. The post Powerful LA Democrat Steps Down After Recording Shows She Went on Racist Rant appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



