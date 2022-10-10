The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Sex Changes for Diplomats? State Department Pushes Gender Transition Care for Employees, Children

The State Department says it will consider providing gender dysphoria and gender transition care for diplomats and their children stationed overseas, stoking concerns in Congress that taxpayers will be responsible for funding sex change surgeries. The post Sex Changes for Diplomats? State Department Pushes Gender Transition Care for Employees, Children appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


